Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's Relationship Timeline

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's love story is a sweet one.

The pair first met in the '90s in London when they were still up-and-coming actors. They reconnected over a decade later after being cast as a married couple in Dream House and in 2011, they secretly tied the knot.

"I'm very happy being married," Weisz told the New York Times in 2018. In the same interview, she also announced that she and Craig were expecting their first child together. "We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery," she said.

Prior to meeting the James Bond star, however, Weisz never planned to get married.

"I never thought I would get married," The actress told the Evening Standard. "It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

Craig clearly changed Weisz's perspective and the couple have been going strong ever since.

Despite their status as A-list actors, though, Weisz and Craig are very private about their life together and their decade-long romance. In fact, the actors have yet to publicly share their daughter's name, whom they welcomed in 2018.

From falling in love on set to raising their daughter together, here's a complete timeline of Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig's relationship.

1994: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz meet

Bowers/Getty

Craig and Weisz first met in 1994, when the young British actors were cast in Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in London.

At the time, Craig was married to ex-wife Fiona Loudon, with whom he shares daughter Ella. Weisz has a son, Henry, with her ex-fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky, though they split in November 2010.

Late 2010: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are cast in Dream House and begin dating

Walter McBride/Corbis

Although Weisz and Craig met in the '90s, the pair didn't start dating until they starred as a married couple in the movie Dream House.

In 2011, producer Ehren Kruger told MTV News, "There is method acting and I guess there is matrimonial method acting. They were playing the roles as professional, and it went from there."

December 2010: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz spend Christmas together

A few months before the release of Dream House, PEOPLE reported that Weisz and Craig spent the holidays together. The pair were spotted "walking hand-in-hand in the snowy countryside of Dorset in southwestern England and entering a small, Edwardian-style pub together."

According to a source, "They were laughing and chatting and hanging on to each other's words and stopping to take photos of each other."

June 2011: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz secretly get married

In June 2011, the couple tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony just six months after they'd started dating.

PEOPLE previously reported that the Marvel actress wed the No Time to Die star in New York City in front of just four people: Craig's daughter Ella, Weisz's son Henry and two friends.

"We got away with it," Craig later told British GQ. "We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that."

July 28, 2011: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz make their first public appearance as a married couple

Just a few weeks after their nuptials, the newlyweds hit the town together for their first public outing as a married couple.

Weisz and Craig attended the Cinema Society & Dior Beauty screening of The Whistleblower, then engaged in a bit of PDA at the afterparty.

"When Daniel arrived on the roof deck, he embraced Rachel and gave her a long tender kiss on the lips — it was very romantic," an onlooker told PEOPLE. "It was very hot," added another.

January 2012: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz make their red carpet debut at The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo premiere

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

The married couple made their first official red carpet appearance at the premiere of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo in Madrid.

Though the two like to keep their relationship private, Weisz came out to support her husband's movie, in which he played Mikael Blomkvist opposite Rooney Mara.

March 29, 2012: Daniel Craig opens up about his marriage to Rachel Weisz

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCUniversal

During an interview with British GQ, the notoriously private actor opened up about keeping the details of his marriage to Weisz close to his chest.

"I'm in love. I'm very happy. And that is as far as I'm prepared to go," Craig said of his marriage. "I don't want to say something now that might be thrown back later … My hap­piness is more important to me. Ultimately, people are saying, 'Give it six months.' Well guess what? I'm not responding. Life is long and I am hopefully in this for the long run."

April 7, 2014: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are honored by The Opportunity Network

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

In April 2014, the couple made a rare appearance when they stepped out together to accept an award for their charity work with The Opportunity Network, an organization that helps underrepresented students gain access to college and career opportunities.

The pair stood close at the podium, and Weisz even rubbed her husband's back as he paid tribute to the students, some of whom were the first in their families to graduate high school and attend college thanks to OppNet's program.

"It's really lovely," Weisz said about working with her husband on the initiative. "It's something that was incredibly natural and obvious to us."

October 16, 2015: Rachel Weisz admits to owning a "Mrs. Daniel Craig" screen visor

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, comedian Dawn French admitted to the Mummy actress that she had a crush on Craig.

Weisz had some advice for her: "You know what you can buy? I've actually got one — one of those screen visor things that you put up at the top [of your car] that says 'Mrs. Daniel Craig.' You can buy them — I've got one ... I don't keep it up all the time, but every now and again."

August 2015: Daniel Craig commends the way Rachel Weisz deals with fans

In an interview with DuJour, the Knives Out star gave his wife major props for the way she handles random fan encounters when the pair are out in public.

"My wife is the best in the world at all that, she'll just turn to them and go, 'No, thank you very much,' and they're like, 'OK,' " he said.

December 2016: Rachel Weisz reveals why she "protects" her marriage with Daniel Craig

Mark Robert Milan/GC Images

Five years into her marriage to Craig, Weisz explained the reason for keeping the details of their romance so private.

"He's just too famous," she told More. "It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage ... When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you're in your own life."

January 24, 2018: Rachel Weisz says she proudly wears her wedding ring from Daniel Craig

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

When asked if tying the knot had changed her, Weisz told the Evening Standard that she didn't know how to answer the question.

"I mean, I wear a ring all the time," the Oscar winner replied. "I wear my ring with pride. I'm taken."

April 20, 2018: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz confirm they're expecting their first baby together

Nearly seven years after getting married, Weisz and Craig confirmed that they were expecting their first child together.

"I'll be showing soon," the actress told the New York Times. "Daniel and I are so happy."

A few days later, Weisz showed off her growing bump while sporting a red maxi dress in N.Y.C.

May 16, 2018: Rachel Weisz says she and Daniel Craig appreciate each other's work

Weisz gave fans a rare glimpse into her and Craig's relationship during an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her film Disobedience.

"We talk about films that we love or plays," the actress shared. "We love to go to see theater and discuss things that we've seen. We respect each other. We appreciate each other's work."

September 2018: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz welcome their first baby together

Jim Spellman/WireImage

A few months after announcing her pregnancy, PEOPLE reported that Weisz and Craig had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

"It's not surprising that they want a child together," a source had previously told PEOPLE in April. "They are both smart and secure and having a child is a natural next step even though both have children from other relationships."

October 18, 2018: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz make their first red carpet appearance since welcoming daughter

The proud parents stepped out for their first public appearance on the red carpet since welcoming their baby girl at the 2018 BFI London Film Festival. The Favourite star stunned in a sequined Alexander McQueen dress.

November 14, 2018: Rachel Weisz says new baby looks like Daniel Craig

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Weisz revealed that the couple's 3-month-old daughter looked like Craig.

"She does look very like him," she told host Stephen Colbert. "She really does." As for whether their daughter also inherited the actor's "steely blue eyes and big shoulders," Weisz responded jokingly, "Yeah, yeah, yeah."

July 22, 2019: Rachel Weisz gives an update on Daniel Craig after surgery

Two months after Craig injured his ankle while performing a stunt for No Time to Die, Weisz gave fans a post-surgery health update.

"He's very well, thank you. Really well. He's doing well," Weisz said at San Diego Comic-Con, where she made an appearance to announce her involvement in Marvel's Black Widow.

March 26, 2020: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz applaud healthcare workers during the pandemic

After COVID-19 shut down N.Y.C. in March 2020, the official James Bond Twitter account shared a video of Weisz and Craig clapping for healthcare workers as a way to thank them for their continued work on the frontlines during the pandemic.

"Thank you to everyone, everywhere, who is working to keep us safe. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ClapForNHS," the tweet read.

June 3, 2021: Rachel Weisz talks going up against Daniel Craig at the box office

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weisz explained what it was like to have her movie, Black Widow, compete with her husband's latest 007 installment, No Time to Die.

The actress — who played renegade Melina Vostokoff in the flick — recalled a "very secret summit meeting" with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige and director Cate Shortland.

"They were strategizing when Black Widow was going to come out, and Kevin was talking about, 'Well, the other tentpole movie that's going to be coming out is the Bond movie,' " Weisz told Kimmel. "And they're all discussing it … I thought, 'Maybe he doesn't actually know I'm married to Daniel.' And at that moment, Daniel was walking down the stairs into the kitchen. And I really wanted to turn the screen around and go, 'Well, he's right here. You can ask him.' "

October 16, 2022: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz attend a closing night party for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Craig and Weisz celebrated the end of the 2022 BFI London Film Festival at a closing night party for Craig's new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Other guests at the London event included Glass Onion costar Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.