Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz and James Bond Cast Clap for Health Care Workers Amid Coronavirus

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are turning to the spotlight onto health care workers.

The couple were seen clapping for health care workers in a video shared on the James Bond Twitter account on Thursday, joining in a viral hashtag, #ClapForCarers, aimed at thanking those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of Craig’s No Time to Die costars also joined in including Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris and Rory Kinnear.

“Thank you to everyone, everywhere, who is working to keep us safe. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ClapForNHS,” the tweet read.

No Time To Die’s release date was pushed back seven months to debut in theaters in November due to concerns of the coronavirus.

Members of the royal family also joined in the applause on Thursday, with Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, making a rare appearance on the couple’s social media accounts where they were seen enthusiastically clapping.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the video was captioned, along with the hashtags ##ClapForOurCarers, #ClapForCarers, #ThankYouNHS and #ClapForNHS.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also contributed to the #ClapForOurCarers movement, adding a post to their Instagram stories that reads, “Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond,” along with a number of clapping hands emojis.

The royal family also posted a video of applause from Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are currently staying.

The Centers for Disease Control is urging people to practice social distancing to slow down the spread of the virus. Hollywood is already being affected by the pandemic as Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson along with Idris Elba and more have tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. now has the most cases worldwide. According to the Times‘ worldwide database, there are some 21,975 deaths and 489,500 confirmed cases around the globe, as of March 26.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.