No Time to Die was meant to debut in theaters on April 2 after several delays amid the coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Craig’s Last Foray as James Bond No Time to Die Pushed Back Again to October

Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond has been pushed back again.

No Time to Die, which was intended for release on April 2, will now debut in theaters on Oct. 8, according to a tweet by the film's official Twitter account

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix's Maniac), was originally set for release in April 2020 before being postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was first rescheduled to November 2020 and then April 2021 before the latest move.

The action-packed trailer showed Bond (Craig) coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes enthralled in a dangerous mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Rami Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

The film also stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz.

In November, Craig confirmed that No Time To Die would mark his final time portraying James Bond. He took over the iconic role from Pierce Brosnan for 2006's Casino Royale and went on to reprise the character in 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre.