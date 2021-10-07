Daniel Craig Calls Himself a 'Very Happy Man' at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Daniel Craig gave a "short and sweet" speech at the unveiling ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles

Daniel Craig is grateful to be immortalized among Hollywood's heavyweights.

In Los Angeles Wednesday night, the 53-year-old No Time to Die actor gave a "short and sweet" speech at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I never thought I'd say this, but it's an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood," Craig joked in his speech.

"If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much," added Craig, whose star is placed next to fellow former James Bond actor Roger Moore.

Daniel Craig Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Wednesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Craig called the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor a "massive" deal for him. "It's massive and it's weird and it's kind of strange," he said on the late-night appearance. "I came here, I don't know, 1990 when I was like 21 years of age? And it was one of the first places I visited."

When host Kimmel showed a photo of where his star is located in front of a Marshalls store, Craig said, "I'll take what I can get," as the comedian joked to the U.K. actor, "This is like our Buckingham Palace."

He also told Variety, "The idea that my name will be alongside those of so many actors who have inspired me during my life is really quite incomprehensible and not something I could have ever imagined. All I can really say is that it is an enormous, mind-boggling privilege to have been invited to join the road."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton Glitters in Gold While Walking James Bond No Time to Die Red Carpet with Prince William

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement, "Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore."