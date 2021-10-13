No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final film as 007, brought in $56 million from the U.S. box office from its first weekend in theaters

Daniel Craig Got Emotional After Shooting His Final Scene as James Bond: 'This Is Special'

Daniel Craig's time as James Bond is coming to an emotional end.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the 53-year-old actor told host Jimmy Fallon that nearly 200 people gathered around 2 a.m. on a rainy morning to watch the actor film his final scene as 007 for No Time to Die.

Usually, Craig said, movies finish anticlimactically — but this one was different.

"Every single person in the office had stayed late, all the cast had stayed late, all the crew had stayed late, and all the heads of department," he told Fallon, 47.

NO TIME TO DIE- Daniel Craig Credit: Nicola Dove

Craig has played 007 since 2006, when he took over for Pierce Brosnan.

Though he became emotional upon filming his last scene, Craig wasn't thinking about his departure from the franchise while working on the final film.

"It wasn't [emotional] while we were filming it," he explained on the show. "I don't have time to think about this, you always think about tomorrow or next week or whatever you've got to do and there's always fires to put out and things to do."

No Time To Die Daniel Craig | Credit: Nicola Dove/MGM

That said, the significance of his time as Bond is not lost on Craig. "I mean every movie is a creative process, and I love my job, so every day is great for me," he told Fallon. "But when you're on a Bond movie, you kind of realize this is special."

No Time to Die brought in $56 million at the U.S. box office and $313 million globally during its opening weekend, according to Variety. The film also stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz.

Back in September, Craig told The New York Times that he originally didn't think he would land the role when he was first invited to audition. The actor "assumed he'd been invited to audition as cannon fodder, to make it easier to choose someone else for the part."

Daniel Craig attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London Daniel Craig | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I was just amongst the mix — someone to dismiss," he told the Times.

And if Craig is remembered as "the grumpy Bond," then that's okay with him. "That's just my Bond and I have to face up to it, that has been my Bond," he told the outlet. "But I'm quite satisfied with that."