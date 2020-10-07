Daniel Craig had some poignant words to share to the next actor playing James Bond

Daniel Craig Gives Advice to the Next James Bond: 'Don't F--- It Up'

Daniel Craig is giving a few words of parting wisdom to the next James Bond.

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night where he was asked by Jimmy Fallon if he had any advice for the next actor chosen to take up the mantle of 007.

“Don’t f— it up,” Craig, 52, said.

Fallon laughed and clapped, saying, “Oh my God.”

Craig continued, "It's a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it."

The actor also addressed the premiere delay of No Time To Die, the upcoming James Bond film and his last foray as the iconic spy.

Last week, Universal Pictures announced it would be pushing back the debut of the film for the second time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of its rescheduled November 2020 release, the latest James Bond outing will now open on April 2, 2021.

Craig told Fallon he felt the delay was the right move.

"We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, the safe way," the actor said. "You know, cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment and we want to release the movie at the same time all around the world. This isn't the right time."

Despite the new release date, Craig hinted it wasn't a 100 percent guarantee the movie would not be delayed again.

"Fingers crossed April 2 is going to be our date," he said.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix's Maniac), was originally set for release in April 2020 before being postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was first rescheduled to November 2020 before the latest move.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience," Universal said in a statement, according to Deadline. "We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time to Die next year."

The action-packed trailer showed Bond (Craig) coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes enthralled in a dangerous mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Rami Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

The film also stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz.