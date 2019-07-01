He's Back! Daniel Craig Films James Bond in London After Injuring His Ankle

Daniel Craig is back at it.

The British actor was seen filming for the upcoming James Bond 25 movie in London over the weekend, weeks after he injured his ankle on the Jamaican set of the movie.

The new stills show Craig, 51, suited up as the famous spy, walking next to a retro Aston Martin on both legs without assistance. The actor was previously seen wearing a boot and using crutches when he landed at JFK Airport in New York City earlier in June.

In a statement released on the film’s official Twitter account, it was revealed that Craig would be “undergoing minor ankle surgery” as a result from his injury.

“Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020,” the statement read.

This isn’t the first time Craig has been injured on the set of the spy movie franchise. While working on 2006’s Casino Royale, Craig knocked out his two front teeth during a particularly grueling fight scene, according to a report by the Sunday Mirror.

He was also injured twice while filming 2008’s Quantum of Solace and wore a sling during the promotional tour after he had surgery to repair his shoulder.

In addition, Craig sprained his knee on the set of Spectre during the filming of a fight scene in London, according to The Guardian. He lucked out, however, as it was a minor injury and filming resumed within a few days.

James Bond 25, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, also stars Rami Malek as the villain as well as Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Billy Magnussen and Ralph Fiennes as M.

The movie is set to hit theaters in April 2020.