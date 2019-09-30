Daniel Craig Makes an Emotional and 'Quite Drunk' Speech as Bond 25 Wraps Filming

Daniel Craig is getting emotional as he says goodbye to his latest James Bond film.

The 51-year-old actor made a speech thanking cast and crew for their hard work on the upcoming Bond 25 film, No Time to Die, at a wrap party.

“I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had,” Craig said in a video shared on Twitter by Springhouse.

He continued, “You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight.”

The movie, directed by Maniac‘s Cary Fukunaga, will follow Craig’s Bond living a life outside of the service in Jamaica before his former colleague Felix Leiter comes to the Caribbean island and asks for his help in rescuing a kidnapped scientist, according to Variety.

RELATED: He’s Back! Daniel Craig Films James Bond in London After Injuring His Ankle

The outlet previously reported Christopher Waltz will be reprising his role as the supervillain Blofeld in the movie. Waltz first appeared in 2015’s Spectre as the main baddie, who was previously played by Donald Pleasance, Max von Sydow and Telly Savalas in other James Bond iterations.

Image zoom Daniel Craig Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The film also has a star-studded cast including Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes as M.

Though the movie is sticking to its April 2020 release, it’s suffered a series of incidents including Craig’s ankle injury that required “minor surgery” as well as an explosion on the Pinewood Studios soundstage in the U.K. in June that injured a crew member.

New footage of Craig in action was released in June following the series of incidents.