Daniel Craig Confirms No Time To Die Is His Final James Bond Film: 'It's Done'

It’s the end of an era.

Daniel Craig, who has played James Bond in the popular franchise since 2005, has confirmed his time as 007 is coming to an end.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, the actor confirmed that he was “done” playing the famed spy. “Are you done with Bond,” asked host Stephen Colbert, to which Craig, 51, replied, “Yes.”

“It’s done,” he added.

Earlier in the week, Craig also opened up about moving on. “Someone else needs to have a go,” he told German outlet Express, according to Esquire.

Craig’s last outing as Bond will be in the forthcoming movie No Time to Die, which is set to be released in April 2020.

Earlier this year, after wrapping up the film — which had been rumored to be his last — Craig discussed his complicated relationship to the franchise.

“This may be hard to believe,” Craig told The Sunday Times, “but I love the fact I’m Bond. We’re in rare air, making Bond movies. It is one of the most intense, fulfilling things I’ve ever done, but it takes a lot of energy and I’m getting old. I’m getting creaky.”

During filming, the actor suffered an ankle injury that required “minor surgery.”

As he said goodbye to the film at a wrap party, Craig was also seen giving an emotional speech.

“I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had,” he said in a video shared on Twitter by Springhouse.

“You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight,” Craig continued.

Although there’s been no announcement as to who the next Bond will be, many names have been suggested throughout the years, including Robert Pattinson, Hugh Jackman and Idris Elba.

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan, who has called his time as 007 his career highlight, has made it clear that he wants to see a woman take on the role.

“I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there,” Brosnan told The Hollywood Reporter in September. “I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”