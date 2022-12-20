Daniel Craig Does Not 'Really Pay Any Attention' to James Bond Casting Rumors

Daniel Craig does not keep up with the James Bond casting rumor mill.

At a screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and special taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Monday, Craig, 54, admitted that he's not taking bets on who will next play 007.

"I don't really pay any attention," Craig, who played Bond in five films between 2006 and 2021, said during the conversation with host Josh Horowitz. "I just… I don't go on the internet, I don't have social media."

After Horowitz and Craig joked that the former Bond actor is actually "massive on TikTok," Craig admitted that "it's what it is" when it comes to the future of the Bond franchise as it moves on without him.

"I'll be front and center [at the theater]," the actor added, when asked whether he will enjoy watching a new actor take on the role.

Craig also spoke to his own internal debate when it was his turn to be cast as the iconic British spy for his first film in the franchise, 2006's Casino Royale. When Horowitz asked the actor what his "pros and cons" were for taking the job, Craig said both sides of the list resulted in his decision.

"It was on the pro list: it would change my life. It was on the con list: it would change my life," he told an audience Monday. "And that really is something that — I knew that I had a certain level of anonymity, I could still kind of go out, I could still travel and go to an airport. I could do all these things… I knew that would sort of disappear."

"But it was also on the pro list, and it worked for the best, I mean, that's the thing," Craig added. "I just couldn't…. I went, my closest friends, that's who I went to for advice, that's what I did. And they were just like, 'You've got to do this, you'll regret this if you don't do this.' And I did, so here we are."

Craig is not the only former 007 actor to express little interest in who might take the part next. In September, Pierce Brosnan told GQ that he doesn't care who gets the coveted role next.

"Who should do it? I don't care," he said. "It'll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be. Whoever he be, I wish him well."

Brosnan also praised his successor Craig for his portrayal of 007 — particularly in 2012's Skyfall. "I saw the last one and I saw Skyfall," he said. "I love Skyfall. I'm not too sure about the last one." (Craig's final Bond movie was last year's No Time to Die.)

Daniel Craig's new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.