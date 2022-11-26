Daniel Craig Didn't Want to Make 'Song and Dance' of Benoit's Sexuality in 'Knives Out 2'

"I don't want people to get politically hung up on anything," Daniel Craig said of the casual reveal that his detective character Benoit Blanc is queer in the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

November 26, 2022
KNIVES OUT 2, GLASS ONION
Photo: Netflix

This post contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Daniel Craig has quite the unexpected love interest in his latest film.

After reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Golden Globe nominee, 54, told Deadline he doesn't want viewers to "get politically hung up" over the sequel's casual reveal that his character is queer.

"It's all good," Craig said. "The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense."

In Rian Johnson's follow-up to his 2019 ensemble mystery-comedy, Benoit is revealed to be LGBTQ when the character is revealed to be living with a male partner. In one of several iconic cameos, Hugh Grant answers the door at their London flat.

Craig continued: "And also, as I said at the [BFI London Film Festival], who wouldn't want to live with the human being that he happens to live with? It's nice, it's fun. And why shouldn't it be? I don't want people to get politically hung up on anything."

Daniel Craig attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival
Karwai Tang/WireImage

His interview comes after Johnson, 48, unequivocally answered whether Benoit is queer, stating during a press conference at last month's London Film Festival: "Yes, he obviously is."

"And there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," he said in reference to Grant, as Craig added: "No spoilers, [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

Craig stars in Glass Onion alongside Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista. The movie is also packed to the brim with other star-studded cameos from the likes of Serena Williams, Natasha Lyonne, Ethan Hawke, Angela Lansbury, Yo-Yo Ma, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Stephen Sondheim.

The mystery sequel is set at a lavish estate on a private Greek island. "Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion," according to a plot synopsis from Netflix.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres Nov. 23-29 in select theaters and Dec. 23 on Netflix.

