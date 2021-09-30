Daniel Craig thought he was "someone to dismiss" when called in to audition for James Bond, and thought he would book a villain role instead

Daniel Craig Didn't Think He'd Be Cast as James Bond: 'I Was Just Amongst the Mix'

Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.

Daniel Craig is looking back on his 15-year career as James Bond, admitting he never saw himself playing the iconic spy.

The actor, 53, opened up about his experience as 007 in an interview with The New York Times ahead of the release of his latest and final Bond film, No Time to Die.

Reflecting on his audition for Bond, Craig told the Times he "assumed he'd been invited to audition as cannon fodder, to make it easier to choose someone else for the part." He had been brought in to audition following the exit of Pierce Brosnan, who had played Bond in four films from 1995-2002.

Craig explained, "I was just amongst the mix — someone to dismiss," before adding that he thought he'd be cast as a villain, saying, "Here you go, have a baddie."

Yet, the actor went on to star as Bond in five films, starting with Casino Royale (2006) and including Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). His final film in the franchise, No Time to Die, premieres in theaters on Oct. 8.

NO TIME TO DIE- Daniel Craig Credit: Nicola Dove

Craig told the Times he aimed for consistency throughout his Bond films, admitting he may be remembered "as the Grumpy Bond," but adding, "That's just my Bond and I have to face up to it, that has been my Bond. But I'm quite satisfied with that."

While he's saying goodbye to the character, Craig has plenty in store. The actor is heading to Broadway next, where he'll star opposite Ruth Negga in an adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth. He also has two sequels set stemming from his smash hit Knives Out, where he'll reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

As for who will step into Bond's shoes next, Craig has offered his own take, leaving the possibilities open but shutting down the idea of a female Bond, explaining to Radio Times, "There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color."

He added, "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

No matter who takes on the role next, Craig has simple words of advice, which he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year: "Don't f— it up," he joked, before offering a more serious answer.

"It's a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it," Craig said.