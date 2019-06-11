Daniel Craig Walks with Crutches and a Boot Through Airport After Ankle Injury on James Bond Set

Daniel Craig is — almost — back in action.

Craig, 51, was photographed arriving at JFK International Airport in New York City on Sunday and walking on crutches while wearing a boot cast.

Craig was dressed in jeans, a checkered button down shirt, a black leather jacket, sunglasses and a baseball hat as he made his way through the airport.

The actor suffered an ankle injury while filming for Bond 25 in Jamaica. In a statement released on the film’s official Twitter account, it was revealed the James Bond actor would be “undergoing minor ankle surgery” resulting from his injury.

“Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020,” the statement read.

About two weeks later, a crew member also suffered an injury while a “controlled explosion on the set” was being filmed at Pinewood Studios in England.

This isn’t the first time Craig has been injured on the set of the spy movie franchise. While working on 2006’s Casino Royale, Craig smashed out his two front teeth during a particularly grueling fight scene, according to a report by the Sunday Mirror.

He was injured twice while filming 2008’s Quantum of Solace and wore a sling during the promotional tour after he had surgery to repair his shoulder.

Craig told The Telegraph it was an old injury he had “probably aggravated by jumping around on Bond movies.”

“It wasn’t an essential operation but if I don’t do it now, I could do something on the next movie and rip it out of its socket,” he said. “It’s just a pain in the ass, really, and it’ll be a long wait before it heals properly.”

His other injury involved his finger.

“It wasn’t as extreme as all that. I lost the pad. Here,” the actor told Playboy in 2008 while showing off a scab on his fingertip. “This is after a month’s healing, so it’s nothing.”

He continued, “I was bleeding a lot. I had to get it cauterized. Filming stopped and everybody went, ‘Oh my God! He sliced the end of his finger off!’ They went looking for it, but couldn’t find it.”

Craig also sprained his knee on the set of Spectre during the filming of a fight scene in London, according to The Guardian. He lucked out, however, as it was a minor injury and filming resumed within a few days.