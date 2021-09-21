No Time to Die debuts in theaters on Oct. 8

Daniel Craig Asks 'Why Should a Woman Play James Bond?' Create 'Better Parts for Women'

Daniel Craig is saying goodbye to James Bond but not without a few words about the potential future of the iconic spy.

The actor spoke to Radio Times where he was asked about his thoughts on a female 007 possibly following in his footsteps after Craig, 53, says goodbye to the role in this year's No Time to Die, out on Oct. 8.

"The answer to that is very simple," he said. "There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color."

Craig continued, "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

His thoughts are reflected in Bond producer Barbara Broccoli's own statements made in an interview with The Guardian in October 2018.

Broccoli ruled out any possibility of a female-Bond saying, "Bond is male. He's a male character. He was written as a male and I think he'll probably stay as a male."

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Daniel Craig as James Bond | Credit: Nicola Dove

"And that's fine," she added. "We don't have to turn male characters into women. Let's just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters."

No Time to Die sees Craig in his final appearance as Bond. The movie also includes Lashana Lynch playing an agent and Ana de Armas as a Cuban agent who helps Bond on his latest mission. Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined the writing team on the film to flesh out the female characters in the movie.

"She's got devilish humor," Craig told Radio Times of Waller-Bridge's involvement. "Her influence permeates a lot of this film. She walked that fantastic line of keeping it as a thriller and being very funny. But Phoebe didn't come in to change Bond. She came in to spice it up for sure, but she's a Bond fan – she wasn't about to take him in a different direction."

In November 2019, Craig confirmed that No Time To Die would mark his final time portraying James Bond. He took over the iconic role from Pierce Brosnan for 2006's Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the character in 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre.