Daniel Craig Is Having 'Minor Ankle Surgery' After Sustaining an Injury on the Set of Bond 25

Daniel Craig is having surgery after getting injured on the set of Bond 25.

In a statement released on the film’s Twitter account, it was revealed the 51-year-old actor would be “undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020,” the statement read.

This isn’t the first time Craig has been injured on a movie set. While working on 2006’s Casino Royale, Craig smashed out his two front teeth during a particularly grueling fight scene, according to a report by the Sunday Mirror.

BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020. pic.twitter.com/qJN0Sn4gEx — James Bond (@007) May 22, 2019

He was injured twice while filming 2008’s Quantum of Solace and wore a sling during the promotional tour after he had surgery to repair his shoulder.

RELATED: Daniel Craig’s Latest 007 Wound: His Finger

Craig told The Telegraph it was an old injury he had “probably aggravated by jumping around on Bond movies.”

“It wasn’t an essential operation but if I don’t do it now, I could do something on the next movie and rip it out of its socket,” he said. “It’s just a pain in the ass, really, and it’ll be a long wait before it heals properly.”

Daniel Craig in 2012's Skyfall Danjaq/EON Productions/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

His other injury involved his finger.

“It wasn’t as extreme as all that. I lost the pad. Here,” the actor told Playboy in 2008 while showing off a scab on his fingertip. “This is after a month’s healing, so it’s nothing.”

He continued, “I was bleeding a lot. I had to get it cauterized. Filming stopped and everybody went, ‘Oh my God! He sliced the end of his finger off!’ They went looking for it, but couldn’t find it.”

Craig also sprained his knee on the set of Spectre during the filming of a fight scene in London, according to The Guardian. He lucked out, however, as it was a minor injury and filming resumed within a few days.

The latest movie is set to hit theaters Feb. 13, 2020.