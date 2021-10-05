Daniel Craig posed with the cast of the film in NYC ahead of his Walk of Fame ceremony and the film's debut in U.S. theaters on Friday

Daniel Craig and No Time To Die Cast Pose in NYC Ahead of Special Screening for First Responders

James Bond has landed in New York City.

Daniel Craig and his No Time To Die costars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Jeffrey Wright posed together for a black and white group photo for James Bond Day while in the Big Apple. The film is set to debut in theaters nationwide this Friday.

The group posed in front of a bar while on their way to a special screening for healthcare workers and first responders.

No Time To Die, which is Craig's final foray as 007, has already shaken up the international box office by raking in more than $100 million, according to Variety.

Craig has also received rave reviews for his performance in this latest installment of Bond.

"As Bond swan songs go, it's a fond farewell: faithfully bridging the old world and the new until the last, deathless postscript," wrote Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt.

"With his fifth movie as 007, Craig is so extraordinary he leaves only scorched earth behind. There will be other Bonds for those who want them. For everyone else, there's Craig," wrote Time critic Stephanie Zacharek.

The movie follows Craig's Bond coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes immersed in a menacing mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz also star in the film.

No Time to Die was originally set for release in April 2020 before being postponed as a result of the COVID pandemic. It was first rescheduled to November 2020 and then April 2021 before finally landing on an Oct. 8 release date.

Before the film debuts in U.S. theaters, Craig will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Craig's star will be placed next to former 007 Roger Moore. He is the fourth Bond actor to receive the honor following Moore, David Niven and Pierce Brosnan.