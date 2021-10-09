Daniel Craig and James Corden had a little help from surprise guests Christopher Lloyd and Geena Davis as they swiftly paid homage to two dozen blockbusters

Daniel Craig and James Corden Recreate 24 Classic Films in 10 Minutes in Honor of No Time to Die

Daniel Craig and James Corden went through a cinematic whirlwind on The Late Late Show on Thursday night!

The 007 star, 53, and late-night host, 43, appeared in front of a blue screen on the episode, which welcomed Craig ahead of Friday's theatrical release of the latest James Bond film No Time to Die.

To urge potential moviegoers to return to actual theaters — "where they're meant to be seen," said Corden — the host enlisted Craig to help him recreate 24 iconic blockbusters in just ten minutes.

Corden asked Craig, "Are you sure you're ready to do this?," to which the Bond star responded, "No! It's going to be great, it's going to be fun. C'mon, Let's do it."

They started with Jurassic Park, as they peered through binoculars while a man in a dinosaur costume walked by.

Then, after a nod to Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Craig appeared in a silken white robe and blond wig as Fay Wray in a black-and-white rendition of King Kong, complete with a giant ape hand appearing behind him.

Next up was Speed, with a cardboard cutout of a bus, before they switched that out for a red convertible attached to a hot air balloon for The Fast and the Furious. The pair put on bald head coverings to mimic franchise stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, uttering the words "family and cars."

After a musical interlude for Grease, they found themselves in another cardboard cutout of a car for Back to the Future, which welcomed that film's star Christopher Lloyd, who uttered the timeless phrase, "Where we're going, we don't need roads..."

Other recreations of films such as Gone with the Wind, Pulp Fiction, The Exorcist, The Godfather, Gladiator, Avengers: Endgame, Jaws, Titanic and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial followed.

During a recreation of the love scene in Avatar, Craig burst into laughter. Soon after, for Thelma & Louise, Craig and Corden started speaking over each other's lines when the actual Thelma –– actress Geena Davis –– joined them for a rendition of the iconic final moments of that film.

After other hits like Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Batman, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Dirty Dancing, it was finally time to pay tribute to the Bond films, specifically the ones starring Craig: Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre and finally No Time to Die.

For each interlude, Craig uttered the classic line, "The name's Bond, James Bond," with Corden briefly posing as each film's villain before getting knocked out.