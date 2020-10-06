The James Bond movie was originally meant to debut this November but has now been moved to April 2021

Daniel Craig Addresses James Bond's No Time to Die Delay to 2021: 'This Isn’t the Right Time'

Daniel Craig is speaking out about the premiere delay of his final James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

Last week, Universal Pictures announced it would be pushing back the debut of the film for the second time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of its rescheduled November 2020 release, the latest James Bond outing will now premiere on April 2, 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During an appearance on Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Craig told host Jimmy Fallon that he felt the delay was the right movie.

“We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, the safe way,” he said. “You know, cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment and we want to release the movie at the same time all around the world, this isn’t the right time.”

However, the actor also hinted that the new premiere date isn't 100 percent guaranteed. “Fingers crossed April 2 is going to be our date,” he said.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix's Maniac), was originally set for release in April 2020 before being postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was first rescheduled to November 2020 before the latest move.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience," Universal said in a statement, according to Deadline. "We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time to Die next year."

Up until this point, Universal had been promoting the movie's November release date, including a new trailer debut in June.

The action-packed trailer showed Bond (Craig) coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes enthralled in a dangerous mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Rami Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Speaking to Fallon, Craig reminisced on taking on the iconic role, saying he had “given everything I can" to it over the years.

“I’m so glad I came back and did this last one,” he said. “We had lots of loose threads that we hadn’t tied up. The story just didn’t feel complete.”

“I needed a break, I’ll freely admit it, I just needed to get my head away from it for a while," Craig added. "Once I had, and we started talking about storylines and things we could do and where we could take it, I was like, 'I’m in, let’s do one more and try to the finish the story.'"

Image zoom Daniel Craig Nicola Dove/MGM

The film also stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz.

In November 2019, Craig confirmed that No Time To Die would mark his final time portraying James Bond. He took over the iconic role from Pierce Brosnan for 2006’s Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the character in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre.