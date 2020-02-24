Danger Looms Around Every Corner in the Latest Terrifying Trailer for A Quiet Place Part II

Danger looms around every corner in the latest trailer for A Quiet Place Part II.

Emily Blunt, 37, reprises her role in the sequel to the 2018 film that finds her trying to find a safe haven for herself and her three children in a world that she no longer recognizes.

In the new one-minute long trailer, Blunt’s character leads her three children — Regan, Marcus and her newborn baby — away from danger and the mysterious creatures that lurk in their world.

The foursome are on their own after Evelyn’s husband, Lee, (John Krasinski) sacrificed himself in the first film to save Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) from near death.

As the trailer starts, viewers get another look at a new character, played by Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins), who they were first introduced to in the film’s initial trailer.

“I don’t know why you came all the way up here,” Murphy’s character pants. “There’s nothing left.”

Blunt then opens up a basket beside her to reveal her newborn child, a sight that causes Murphy’s mysterious stranger to look on in shock.

A voiceover of Blunt’s character Evelyn states, “there are people out there, people worth saving,” as various action-packed scenes from the upcoming thriller flash before the screen.

While Blunt’s real-life husband doesn’t appear to be back onscreen, Krasinski, 40, did return to write the script and once again direct his wife.

The Mary Poppins actress opened up about acting alongside and being directed by her husband for the first time after she was awarded the best supporting actress honor at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” she told reporters. “We had never done it before, and it is kind of the great unknown.”

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like,” she continued. “A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer.”

She added, “I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters on March 20, 2020.