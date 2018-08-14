Dane Cook Speaks Out About His 26-Year Age Gap with Teenage Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor Dane Cook/Instagram

Dane Cook is a big believer that age ain’t nothing but a number.

The 46-year-old did an Instagram Story Q&A about his relationship with his 19-year-old girlfriend Kelsi Taylor Monday.

“@itskelsitaylor’s new album Fear of Yourself now playing in the vehicle. Wanna ask us a question? Have at it!” Cook started.

When a fan asked, “What advice do you have to those in age gap relationships?” Cook replied, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

Cook also opened up about when he and the young singer’s romance began.

“We met at a game night I host at my place,” Cook wrote on his story.

“We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each and then upgraded to love.”

Despite their 26-year age gap, both Taylor and Cook’s families approve of their relationship.

“I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang,” Cook explained.

“My family pretty much all died years ago but @courtneycook my sister like Kelsi a lot.”

Cook later dished on what he loves most about Taylor. “Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest.”

“As for me I think Kelsi would says I’m tolerable. Lol,” Cook added.

Cook and Taylor have been dating for a little over a year. In February, the lovebirds took a romantic trip to Maui, where they were seen showing off major PDA on the beach.

Taylor even shared moments from their vacation on Instagram.

“Waking up in paradise 🌸🐳,” Taylor captioned a photo of the gorgeous island.

Cook also shared an Instagram of the two dressed in workout clothes writing, “mahalooooooooh 🌺.”