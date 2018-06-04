Jeopardy Posed a Question About Dane Cook's Convicted Half-Brother — See His Shocked Reaction

Dane Cook was forced to relive an embarrassing family incident while watching Jeopardy this week.

The actor and comedian, 46, posted a hilarious response on Twitter after his half-brother, who went to jail for embezzling millions of dollars from Cook, was used as the basis for a question on the popular game show.

“I love Jeopardy, I can just watch it and get away from it all,” Cook jokes at the beginning of the video.

The clip then cuts to the television show, where the question (or answer, in Jeopardy terms) pops up on screen: “Dane Cook’s half-brother and business manager stole millions from the comic, this crime of misappropriating bank funds.”

A contestant then correctly responds, “What is embezzlement.”

The video ends with Cook staring into the camera, looking crestfallen and betrayed.

In 2010, his half-brother was sentenced to five to six years in prison for embezzling millions of dollars from Cook while working as his business manager, PEOPLE reported at the time.

RELATED: Dane Cook, 45, Dating a 19-Year-Old Singer Kelsi Taylor

Darryl McCauley, 45, pleaded guilty to 27 counts of larceny over $250, three counts of forgery, embezzlement and other charges, the Boston Globe reported. At one point, McCauley wrote out a check for $3 million to himself from Cook’s account.

McCauley served as Cook’s business manager from the early 1990s until December 2008. He began siphoning Cook’s funds into his personal accounts beginning in 2004.

The former corrections officer was sentenced to another 10 years of probation after his release from jail. He was also ordered to make restitution to Cook.

McCauley and Cook had the same mother, Donna Cook, who died in 2006.