Dane Cook Promises Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Will Be 'Onscreen Together' During Fast Times Live

Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf and Morgan Freeman will also star in the reading of the 1982 classic, benefitting COVID-19 relief

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's been a pretty star-starved summer with no recent movie releases or red carpet appearances.

Thanks to comedian Dane Cook, the end to the summer will be a star-packed one, with his upcoming Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual live table read attracting some of Hollywood's most A-list talent, including one very special reunion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's hard to not have those really great, dare I say, holy sh--, entertainment moments, which we have summer to summer — the big movie or the big moment. And when I didn't see that was happening, when I started seeing the films that I was anticipating most move out of the summertime spot, I thought, man, wouldn't it be great if somehow, some way we could still create a version of that moment? And I think we have the chance to do that, which is so damn cool."

The star-studded cast for the table read of the iconic 1982 teen classic boasts the film's original star Sean Penn as well as Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Jimmy Kimmel. PEOPLE can reveal that John Legend and Ray Liotta were also added to the cast on Thursday. And of course, there's Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

It hasn't been revealed which actor will play which role, but Cook promises of Pitt and Aniston: "I can tell you that you will see them onscreen together."

Penn has meanwhile confirmed he won't reprise his star-making character of Jeff Spicoli. "I'm very confident in the new guy," Penn said.

As for how the cast came together, Cook tells PEOPLE, "I threw out a bunch of names originally, and was fortunate enough to get a couple of those names pretty quickly. I mean, Jennifer Aniston was lovely, and was so gung-ho. Julia Roberts came in within that first week or two, and within 10 days,I knew that this could go the distance. In terms of casting and how we wanted it to come together, there's some expectation of what kind of person should be playing this role or that role, but truly it was about, let's really try to break up the diversity, and let's be unexpected. You know, a live read is a celebration of the written story."