Dane Cook, 45, Dating 19-Year-Old Singer Kelsi Taylor

The leading lady in Dane Cook’s life is a much younger singer.

Cook, 45, and 19-year-old girlfriend Kelsi Taylor have been quietly dating for the last year, quietly in real life at least.

On social media, the couple has been sharing their relationship on Instagram, often documenting their trips and special moments together – including Taylor’s recent 19th birthday.

Most recently, the comedian – who is 26 years older than his lady love – shared a selfie from one of their date nights, adding the hashtag #relationshipgoals.

RELATED: How Dane Cook Learned about Women

“My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly, she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!” Cook captioned a photo of the couple in April to support her aspiring music career.

Taylor has performed background vocals for Grammy nominees such as Demi Lovato and Little Big Town.

The actor, who has co-starred in movies with Kate Hudson and Jessica Simpson, was previously romantically linked to Julianne Hough and Racquel Houghton.