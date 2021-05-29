Danai Gurira to Reprise Black Panther Role in Sequel, New Disney+ Series: Report

Danai Gurira first appeared as Okoye — a general of the Dora Milaje, an all-female group of personal bodyguards for the King of Wakanda — in 2018's Black Panther

Danai Gurira is heading back to Wakanda.

The actress, 43, will be reprising her role of Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well as an origin spinoff series for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a profile about Hollywood's most powerful lawyers, the outlet reported that Gurira's attorney Jamie Mandelbaum had brokered the deal on her behalf.

A representative for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gurira first appeared as Okoye — a general of the Dora Milaje, an all-female group of personal bodyguards for the King of Wakanda — in 2018's Black Panther. She reprised the role alongside a star-studded cast later that year in Avengers: Infinity War and again in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

A follow-up to Black Panther, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to begin production in Atlanta with director Ryan Coogler returning to helm the film, PEOPLE previously reported.

In November, executive producer Victoria Alonso said that the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular Wakandan superhero, will not be rendered digitally into the sequel.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced during Disney's Investor Day a month later that in honor of Boseman, who died in August at age 43 following a private four-year-long battle with colon cancer, his role would not be recast.

Instead, the new movie "will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," Feige said.