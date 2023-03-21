Dana Carvey Is 'Game' to Reunite with Mike Myers for 'Wayne's World 3' : 'Maybe We'll Do It in Puppets'

Dana Carvey is ready to party on with Mike Myers!

The Saturday Night Live alum, 67, told PEOPLE on Sunday night at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., that he is "always game" to reunite with Myers, 59, for a third installment of Wayne's World.

"Yes, it is," Carvey said when asked if a Wayne's World 3 is on the horizon. "I don't know. Maybe we'll do it in puppets. I'm not sure."

"I'm always game," he added. "Love Mike Myers. Just a brilliant guy."

Carvey — who was on hand at the Kennedy Center Sunday as his and Myers' former SNL castmate Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — starred with Myers in Wayne's World (1992) and Wayne's World 2 (1993).

The comedies were spun off from the iconic SNL skit of the same name, about goofy heavy-metal lovers Wayne Campbell (Myers) and Garth Algar (Carvey) broadcasting a public access TV show in their basement.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in Wayne's World (1992).

Despite initial concerns and a smaller budget of approximately $20 million, Wayne's World grossed $183 million worldwide. Aside from inspiring a sequel, the film ensured that catchphrases like "Party on," "Not!" and "Schwing!" quickly entered the '90s vernacular.

"There was no guarantee that that movie was going to get made or released. So 30 years on, I can't believe," Myers told PEOPLE of the film's success amid its milestone anniversary last year.

Carvey added in their conversation with PEOPLE that he thinks the comedy's staying power comes from having "a charm to it besides the jokes."

"Wayne and Garth had less than anybody in the town. They drove a horrible car. They lived with their parents. They had no money, but they're having more fun than anyone in the town," he said. "It's a very light movie, ultimately."

While an official announcement for a Wayne's World 3 has not been made, Myers might have his sight set on reviving another of his classic comedy franchises.

In May 2022, the actor and comedian said in an interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle that he'd be open to returning to the silver screen as Austin Powers.

But, he teased, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist."

After Cagle, 57, told Myers his response felt "like a confirmation" of a fourth film, the actor quipped, "It was a non-confirmed, confirmation confirmation."