Dana Carvey Is 'Game' to Reunite with Mike Myers for 'Wayne's World 3' : 'Maybe We'll Do It in Puppets'

"I'm always game," Carvey told PEOPLE, adding, "Love Mike Myers. Just a brilliant guy"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Nicholas Ballasy
Published on March 21, 2023 12:24 PM
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 01: Actors Mike Myers (L) and Dana Carvey as Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World" onstage during the 17th annual MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 1, 2008 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Dana Carvey is ready to party on with Mike Myers!

The Saturday Night Live alum, 67, told PEOPLE on Sunday night at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., that he is "always game" to reunite with Myers, 59, for a third installment of Wayne's World.

"Yes, it is," Carvey said when asked if a Wayne's World 3 is on the horizon. "I don't know. Maybe we'll do it in puppets. I'm not sure."

"I'm always game," he added. "Love Mike Myers. Just a brilliant guy."

Carvey — who was on hand at the Kennedy Center Sunday as his and Myers' former SNL castmate Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — starred with Myers in Wayne's World (1992) and Wayne's World 2 (1993).

The comedies were spun off from the iconic SNL skit of the same name, about goofy heavy-metal lovers Wayne Campbell (Myers) and Garth Algar (Carvey) broadcasting a public access TV show in their basement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

WAYNE'S WORLD, Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, 1992. ©Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in Wayne's World (1992). Everett

Despite initial concerns and a smaller budget of approximately $20 million, Wayne's World grossed $183 million worldwide. Aside from inspiring a sequel, the film ensured that catchphrases like "Party on," "Not!" and "Schwing!" quickly entered the '90s vernacular.

"There was no guarantee that that movie was going to get made or released. So 30 years on, I can't believe," Myers told PEOPLE of the film's success amid its milestone anniversary last year.

Carvey added in their conversation with PEOPLE that he thinks the comedy's staying power comes from having "a charm to it besides the jokes."

"Wayne and Garth had less than anybody in the town. They drove a horrible car. They lived with their parents. They had no money, but they're having more fun than anyone in the town," he said. "It's a very light movie, ultimately."

RELATED VIDEO: Party on, Wayne! Find Out the Surprising Story Behind Wayne's World's Iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody"

While an official announcement for a Wayne's World 3 has not been made, Myers might have his sight set on reviving another of his classic comedy franchises.

In May 2022, the actor and comedian said in an interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle that he'd be open to returning to the silver screen as Austin Powers.

But, he teased, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist."

After Cagle, 57, told Myers his response felt "like a confirmation" of a fourth film, the actor quipped, "It was a non-confirmed, confirmation confirmation."

Related Articles
Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler
Ben Stiller Jokes People Confuse Him and Close Friend Adam Sandler 'All the Time'
Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Adam Sandler Given 'Props' by Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston and More as He Receives Mark Twain Prize
adam sandler; chris rock
Adam Sandler Reacts to Chris Rock's Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Jokes: 'He Was Real to Himself'
Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite Onstage at Oscars 2023 as 'Everything Everywhere' Wins Best Picture
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Tease Potential 'Good Burger 2' Cameos: Harry Styles Would Be 'a Big One'
Inside Out - 2015
The Best Pixar Movies to Stream Now
Variety Screening Series 'At Eternity's Gate', Los Angeles, USA - 19 Dec 2018
Willem Dafoe Says He's Open to Reprising Green Goblin in Another 'Spider-Man' Movie
Dave Coulier/Instagram
Dave Coulier Would Like to See a ''Fullest House' ' Revival That Keeps Bob Saget's 'Legacy Alive'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Sparkles on Tour, Plus Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at SXSW, Jennifer Lopez and More
Maren Morris and Alexia Noelle Paris perform onstage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness show
Maren Morris Sings for Freedom in Nashville, Plus Shawn Mendes, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Middleton and More
Pauly Shore, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan Encino Man
Pauly Shore Wishes Luck to 'Encino Man' Costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan for Oscars: 'What a Comeback'
AUSTIN POWERS : INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY, Mike Myers
Mike Myers Teases Possibility of Fourth Austin Powers Movie 20 Years Later: I'd 'Love to Do' It
AUSTIN POWERS: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY, from left: Elizabeth Hurley, Mike Myers, 1997
Elizabeth Hurley Wants to Do Another 'Austin Powers' Movie — Just in 'Slightly Different Costumes'
Magic Mike - Channing Tatum
Everything to Know About 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Mike Myers Says He 'Cried Like a Baby' When the Queen Died
Mike Myers Says He 'Cried Like a Baby' When Queen Died — and Reveals Palace's Surprise During His Visit
Dylan Meyer (L) and Kristen Stewart attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kristen Stewart's Fiancée? All About Dylan Meyer