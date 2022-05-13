Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens to Lead Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Cast Under Director Adam Wingard

Adam Wingard is returning to direct the follow-up to 2021's box-office-shattering Godzilla vs. Kong, with Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens leading the cast

Dan Stevens is ready for action.

The Downton Abbey actor, 39, is set to star in a sequel to 2021's box-office-shattering Godzilla vs. Kong, Deadline reports.

Shooting set to begin in Australia this summer. Plot details are unknown at this time, according to Deadline.

Stevens shared the news on Instagram, alongside an emoji-laden caption: "👑🦍🦖🌈💚." Commented Hall, 40, "The gang's all back."

Godzilla vs. Kong raked in $48.5 million domestically its opening weekend when it debuted in theaters and on HBO Max last spring, making it the largest turnout for a movie at the time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, according to The New York Times.

The latest installment in the cinematic Monsterverse, the movie pits Godzilla and King Kong against each other as humans are caught in the balance.

It went on to earn over $367 million at the international box office for a total of more than $468 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Wingard, 39, reacted to Godzilla vs. Kong's opening weekend with a post on Instagram where he wrote, "Wow ... I am so deeply moved and honored that my film is contributing to the return to theaters."

"The fact that Godzilla Vs Kong is simultaneously available on Hbo Max and we still saw such huge numbers in the cinemas is the ultimate vote by the people that we will never let the theatrical experience die," he added.

Aside from his role in Downton Abbey, Stevens is known for playing the Beast in the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, and for roles in series like Legion, The Prince and Central Park.

He is also currently appearing in Gaslit, Starz's limited series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. New episodes air every Sunday.