Dan Levy is taking a turn in the director's chair.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the Schitt's Creek star, 39, will make his feature directorial debut in Good Grief, which he also wrote and will star in alongside Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel and Luke Evans.

"Marc Dreyfus chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage," reads an official logline for the film. "But when his husband also dies, unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he's tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self-discovery."

Levy said in a statement, "Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you've evaded for most of your life. It's funny, it's bittersweet, it's a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well."

Levy shared the news on Instagram Monday and wrote, "Well, this is a g d dream come true!"

Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, Harry Potter's David Bradley and Jamael Westman will also star in Good Grief.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June, Levy told PEOPLE that a potential Schitt's Creek reunion film is "TBD with an exclamation mark" until he finds a storyline to take on that will do right by the show's loyal fans.

"My hope is that one day we can all get together. I see these people all the time. We're in constant contact with each other," Levy said. "So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there."

"I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell. And I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's," he added. "When you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is. Because whatever that is, is an extension of something that most people don't have, don't get to see in their life. And I really respect the audience in that thing."

Levy added that given the show's significant audience, "the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab."