Dan Aykroyd Confirms His Return to the Ghostbusters Franchise in Anticipated Sequel

Dan Aykroyd is suiting up to return to the most iconic franchise of his career.

The actor, 67, recently confirmed he’ll star in Jason Reitman’s anticipated Ghostbusters sequel, which will serve as a follow-up to the 1984 original, directed by his father Ivan Reitman.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, Aykroyd said: “Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a new movie, called — well, it’s gonna be Ghostbusters, the third movie.

“It’ll be all or most of the original people. And then young stars […] It’s gonna be great. I’m so excited about it, and it’s just wonderful to be able to [go] back and revisit that. I don’t do the pictures anymore much, and I’m in that one.”

Image zoom Ghostbusters Snap/REX/Shutterstock

Sigourney Weaver previously shared she would also be appearing, and teased the return of Bill Murray.

Weaver, Murray and Aykroyd starred alongside Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis and Ernie Hudson in Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II.

Reitman drew flak shortly after his sequel was announced for saying his upcoming sequel to the classic film will “hand the movie back to fans” three years after the release of the female-led reboot that starred Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy.

RELATED: Leslie Jones Slams New Ghostbusters Sequel in Original Universe: It’s Like We Didn’t ‘Count’

“I’m not making the Juno of Ghostbusters movies,” the Juno director said on an episode of Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Podcast. “This is gonna be a love letter to Ghostbusters…. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans.”

Image zoom Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig in Ghostbusters Columbia/Feigco/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Reitman’s comments ignited backlash from those who felt he was suggesting that the 2016 film directed by Paul Feig was not good enough for fans.

The director clarified his comments on Twitter, writing that he thought the film was “amazing.”

Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie! — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) February 21, 2019

“Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016,” he wrote. “They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!”

Reitman’s clarification found support in Feig, who defended him on Twitter.

“Jason was a supporter of mine at a time when I couldn’t get movies made. He has always been a true gentleman to me and a supporter of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to see his take on the Ghostbusters universe. Big love and respect to you, Jason. Your fan, Paul.”

Reitman’s take on Ghostbusters is slated to open in 2020, and is “set in the world that was saved decades previously by the proton pack-wearing working stiffs in the original 1984 movie,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I have so much respect for what Paul (Feig) created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them,” Reitman told EW. “However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film.”