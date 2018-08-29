All About the Aussie Actor Quentin Tarantino Cast to Play Charles Manson: Meet Damon Herriman

Damon Herriman is about to delve into the mind of one of America’s most notorious criminals.

The Australian actor, 48, was just cast as Charles Manson for Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie takes place during 1969, in the time period of the Manson murders.

Herriman joins a cast of Hollywood titans, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Tarantino’s highly anticipated drama is set to be released July 26, 2019, just two weeks before the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s brutal killing at the hands of Manson’s followers.

The project marks Herriman’s first major role in Hollywood movie, and the second time he’s played a infamous criminal. He previously played Lindbergh baby kidnapper Bruno Hauptmann in Clint Eastwood’s J. Edgar back in 2011. Herriman is also familiar to viewers from his five season stint as Dewey Crowe in FX’s Justified.

Damon Herriman in Justified

Before his breakthrough in America in the 2004 horror movie House of Wax, Herriman was a familiar face on Australian TV screens. He started as a child actor in commercials when he was 8 and booked a TV role in The Sullivans two years later.

He’s worked steadily since and gained praised as a TV and movie actor in his home country, where he continues to act.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will feature DiCaprio, 43, as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt, 54, as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate, played by Robbie, 28.