Damian Lewis Remembers Late Wife Helen McCrory a Year After Her Death: 'She's Much, Much Missed'

Damian Lewis shared a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Helen McCrory more than year after her death. The actress died in April 2021 at age 52 after a battle with cancer.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the Billions actor, 51, opened up about a recent memorial held for McCrory, which was attended by the show's hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

"She was a fabulous human being and people from all walks of life have been in touch to say what an impact she had on their lives," he shared. "That day we had the other day...was a special day, I'm very glad you could have been part of it."

He continued, "She was celebrated by, you know, her tribe, her profession, the acting profession — actors, directors, producers, writers — all showed up and she's much, much missed."

"One person whose thunder absolutely would not be stolen was Helen McCrory. You could try, but it wouldn't work," Lewis said to the crowd, according to U.K.'s The Times. The event was also dedicated to McCrory.

McCrory was known for her roles as in the Harry Potter films and Peaky Blinders. She and Lewis married in 2007 after they met on the production of Five Gold Rings at London's Almeida Theatre in 2003. They share daughter Manon, 15, and son Gulliver, 14.

Following McCrory's death in April 2021, Lewis wrote an emotional tribute for The Sunday Times, in which he reflected on his "brilliant" wife's life.

"Many people have spoken about her career and many more will, so that's where I'll leave it, because it strikes me that two things are happening this weekend: an outpouring of grief and shock, and a celebration of Helen McCrory the actress from fans everywhere, and of Helen the person," Lewis shared. "And that's who I want to talk about."

"Helen was an even more brilliant person than she was an actress," the actor continued at the time. "She was a people person, sure. 'I'm much more interested in who I'm with than where I am,' she would say, and innately wanted to share. But she also lived by the principle of kindness and generosity. That you put these things out into the world to make it better, to make people feel better."

The Homeland star said that McCrory always "spread happiness," writing, "Even when dying in her last few days, when talking to our wonderful carers, she repeatedly said, 'thank you so much' in her half delirious state."

"I've never known anyone able to enjoy life as much," Lewis shared. "Her ability to be in the present and enjoy the moment was inspirational. Nor was she interested in navel-gazing. No real interest in self- reflection; she believed in looking out, not in. Which is why she was able to turn her light so brightly on others."

Lewis also wrote in the tribute of McCrory: "She has been utterly heroic in her illness. Funny, of course — generous, brave, uncomplaining, constantly reminding us all of how lucky we've been, how blessed we are. Her generosity has extended to encouraging us three to live. Live fully, take opportunities, have adventures."

"Already I miss her," Lewis added. "She has shone more brightly in the last months than you would imagine even the brightest star could shine. In life, too, we had to rise to meet her. But her greatest and most exquisite act of bravery and generosity has been to 'normalize' her death. She's shown no fear, no bitterness, no self-pity, only armed us with the courage to go on and insisted that no one be sad, because she is happy."