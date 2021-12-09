Dame Judi Dench Turns 87! Celebrate with These Glamorous Throwback Photos

The esteemed actress has always been just as regal as her roles

By Kate Hogan December 09, 2021 08:00 AM

Judi Dench in a 1957 photo celebrating her first stage role. 

At a dress rehearsal of Hamlet at London's Old Vic Theatre in September of 1957.

Working with The Royal Shakespeare Company in 1962. 

Dench on Aug. 4, 1967, just a few years after she launched her television and movie acting career. 

On stage in A Winters Tale at The Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon in 1969.

Snuggled up with husband Michael Williams and their only child, daughter Finty, in September 1972.

In the television drama Behaving Badly in 1989.

Dressed up as Aunt Sadie in Love in a Cold Climate, 1980.

Topped off again, in 1995.

At the 1997 New York City premiere of Mrs. Brown. 

