'Dalíland' Director Won't Cut Ezra Miller Out of Movie but Is 'Not Condoning Anything They've Done Wrong'

Ezra Miller's Dalíland director is speaking out about the actor's recent controversies — and explaining why Miller hasn't been cut from her film.

After rumors began to spread that Dalíland, which is set to premiere Sept. 17 at the Toronto International Film Festival, may have omitted Miller, 29, from its final cut, director Mary Harron (American Psycho) told Vanity Fair that while that isn't true, "I'm not condoning anything they've done wrong." (Miller uses they/them pronouns.)

"I think it doesn't matter how talented someone is, if they've done anything wrong, they have to face it," added Harron, 69. "I also think that clearly this is not just a young star acting out. This is much more serious. This seems like something that needs a serious intervention, which I hope has happened."

Harron's comments come after Miller issued an apology for their recent troubling behavior, announcing that they're seeking treatment for mental-health issues.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," The Flash actor said in a statement shared with PEOPLE via their rep earlier this month.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior," they added. "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Miller has been the subject of a series of disturbing crimes and scandals since 2020, when a video showed them choking a woman outside a bar in Iceland (no charges were filed in that incident). They've since pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct following two separate incidents at a karaoke bar in Hawaii in March.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor has also been accused of grooming a teen from the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota (the teen denied the claims), and they were issued a temporary harassment prevention order from a 12-year-old and their family in Massachusetts.

In addition, they have been accused of harboring a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at their Vermont farm. Miller was most recently charged with felony burglary in early August, after allegedly stealing alcohol from another Vermont home in May.

Warner Bros. recently faced backlash for its decision to go ahead with the release of The Flash, Miller's standalone outing in the DCEU as the speedy superhero (a.k.a. Barry Allen), amid the star's ongoing controversies.

Last week, Miller had a meeting at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, about keeping The Flash on track for its June 2023 premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the meeting, which THR says included Miller's CAA agent Scott Metzger and Warner Bros. film chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, the actor reassured their commitment to the franchise and apologized for bringing negative attention to the film.

A rep for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the meeting at the time, while reps for Warner Bros. had no comment.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Harron said Dalíland — which features Miller as a young Salvador Dalí — had "completely finished and wrapped" by the time the actor's controversies went public.

"It might have been different, especially if we were shooting, if there had been bad behavior during that. But this all happened after the film was not only filmed, but edited and mixed and done," she said. "I also felt like everybody shot all those things in good faith. Nothing bad happened during our filming, and the film is the film."

And she praised Miller's "completely realized performance" in the movie, adding, "They were very professional and nice to everybody."

"There was no trouble or a sign of trouble on set. So it was very upsetting and terrible to read what happened later," Harron told Vanity Fair. "Reading this stuff was very sad — very sad for everybody involved. Hopefully they are getting help for what sounds like a very, very serious break."