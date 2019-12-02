Dakota Johnson's Awkward Ellen DeGeneres Interview Goes Viral: 'Gosh, This Isn't Going Well'

An RSVP misunderstanding between Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres led to a hilariously awkward interview last week.

On Wednesday, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress stopped by DeGeneres’ talk show, when the host struck up conversation about Johnson’s recent 30th birthday party in Malibu. What DeGeneres, 61, failed to remember, however, is that she was invited to the gathering — which she did not attend.

“How was the party? I wasn’t invited,” DeGeneres jested, before Johnson quickly reminded her that she was included on the event’s guest list.

“Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen,” Johnson corrected.

Johnson, who visited the show to promote her recent film Peanut Butter Falcon, then explained that she made it a point specifically to invite DeGeneres after the comedian gave her a hard time for leaving her out last year.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson ‘Loved’ Celebrating Her 30th Birthday with Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow: Source

Image zoom Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“You have my number, so you could’ve called me,” DeGeneres scolded Johnson during an October 2018 appearance on the show, in which the actress laughed off the exclusion.

“Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s— about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited,” Johnson said in the recent appearance, to which DeGeneres responded, “Well, who wouldn’t want to be invited to a party?”

“Well, I didn’t even know you liked me,” Johnson laughed.

“Of course I like you. You knew I liked you,” DeGeneres assured, followed by a brief moment of awkward silence. “You’ve been on the show many times, and don’t I show like?”

When the host doubted whether she actually received an invite to the birthday bash, Johnson elicited an audible audience reaction when she attested: “Ask everybody. Ask Jonathan, your producer, who says you were.”

“Oh yeah, I had that thing,” DeGeneres joked after her producers said she was out of town at the time of the party.

Regardless of her whereabouts on the night of Johnson’s party on Oct. 5, DeGeneres offered a belated thank-you for the invite, confessing that she “didn’t remember that until just now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Melanie Griffith Loves Dakota Johnson’s Boyfriend Chris Martin: ‘They’re an Awesome Couple’

After the birthday party debate was settled, the interview continued to wind down cringe-worthy paths. At one point, Johnson let it slip that Tig Notaro is her favorite comedian — while speaking with DeGeneres, a famed stand-up herself.

“… Other than you!” the actress said, trying to recover, then acknowledging her slight by pretending to exit the interview and say goodbye to the studio audience. “I’m sorry!”

DeGeneres playfully retorted by mentioning that Jennifer Anniston is, in fact, her No. 1 actress.

Then later in the interview, Johnson mentioned in passing that she left one of DeGeneres’ previous parties prematurely, to which the host showed apparent confusion.

“Gosh, this isn’t going well,” Johnson laughed about the awkward interview.

Little did she know there were more cringes to come, as she was forced to stay uncomfortably tight-lipped about boyfriend Chris Martin, when DeGeneres did her best to get her to open up about their relationship.

And eventually after that, Johnson was shown a previous Ellen clip in which her costar Shia LaBeouf named her as his best on-screen kiss, an assertion he promptly called a lie. “Classic,” Johnson joked about the moment.

Image zoom Dakota Johnson, October 2019 Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Dakota Johnson an ‘Absolute Gem’ in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Twitter users had a field day with the viral interview, poking fun at the friendly sparring between the two celebs. Most tweets were in awe of Johnson’s boldness to call out DeGeneres on her own TV program.

“dakota johnson on ellen is exactly how some of my dates go,” one user self-deprecated in a tweet, while another requested that the video clip be played at their funeral.

Though DeGeneres couldn’t make it, plenty of celebrities attended Johnson’s 30th birthday celebration, including her mother, Melanie Griffith, and friends Miley Cyrus, Sean Penn and Robert Downey Jr. Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow also joined in the fun.

“Dakota had a huge birthday celebration and she seemed to have a wonderful time,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the party. “You can tell that she is loved because so many of her friends showed up. Even Gwyneth was there.”

The insider added: “It was obvious that she loved it. She and Chris were very affectionate. They walked around the party hand in hand — they were very cute.”