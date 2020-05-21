Dakota Johnson Says Working on Boyfriend Chris Martin's Coldplay Music Video Was 'Pretty Dreamy'
Dakota Johnson said directing her boyfriend Chris Martin's Coldplay music video "was pretty dreamy"
Dakota Johnson's directorial debut was an experience she'll never forget.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 30, directed her boyfriend Chris Martin's Coldplay music video "Cry Cry Cry," telling Extra, "That experience was pretty dreamy."
"I am so grateful I was given the opportunity," Johnson told the outlet. "I was working with such incredible artists in every department. I felt extremely privileged to make that video."
The actress co-directed the video with Cory Bailey before stay-at-home orders were implemented across states amid the coronavirus.
Coldplay's music video debuted on Valentine's Day — a fitting date as Johnson has been dating the band's frontman, Martin, 43, since 2017 when the couple was spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles.
The mostly private pair have kept their relationship strong ever since, with sources previously telling PEOPLE that they are "pretty serious."
"They are very low-key together," the insider said back in April. "…They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious."
Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow — with whom he shares children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, with — approves of Johnson, telling Harper’s Bazaar, "I just adore her."
"I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional," Paltrow said at the time. "But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that."