Dakota Johnson Says Working on Boyfriend Chris Martin's Coldplay Music Video Was 'Pretty Dreamy'

Dakota Johnson's directorial debut was an experience she'll never forget.

"I am so grateful I was given the opportunity," Johnson told the outlet. "I was working with such incredible artists in every department. I felt extremely privileged to make that video."

The actress co-directed the video with Cory Bailey before stay-at-home orders were implemented across states amid the coronavirus.

Coldplay's music video debuted on Valentine's Day — a fitting date as Johnson has been dating the band's frontman, Martin, 43, since 2017 when the couple was spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles.

The mostly private pair have kept their relationship strong ever since, with sources previously telling PEOPLE that they are "pretty serious."

"They are very low-key together," the insider said back in April. "…They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious."

Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow — with whom he shares children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, with — approves of Johnson, telling Harper’s Bazaar, "I just adore her."