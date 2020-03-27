Dakota Johnson Hilariously Shows How She Washes Her Hands — with the Help of Boyfriend Chris Martin!

Dakota Johnson is giving a master class on how she washes her hands — with the added help of her boyfriend Chris Martin.

The actress’ friend Olivia Wilde shared a video by made by Johnson on her own Instagram account on Thursday, writing in the caption, “Dakota Johnson: Hand wash CHAMPION.”

In the video, Johnson, 30, stands in front of what appears to be her kitchen sink as she says, “Olivia! Hey! It’s Dakota, thank you so much for asking me to tell you how I wash my hands because I’ve been waiting my whole life for someone to ask me to do that.”

What becomes apparent quickly is that Johnson’s hands appear to be a bit too large for her frame. Instead, it was Coldplay frontman Martin, 43, who stood behind the Fifty Shades of Grey actress and gestured with his hands as seen by the “M” and “A” tattoos on each of his wrists, which stand for his kids Apple and Moses, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

“First I’m going to turn on the tap,” Johnson says as Martin’s hands aimlessly reach for the knob causing water to splash in front of the actress.

“I hose it down,” she says laughing. “I really like to hose my hands down with the spray because the water gets the dust off.”

As Martin’s hands reach for the soap dispenser, Johnson says, “And then I get some soap and I use a couple of pumps.”

When Martin’s hands toss the dispenser into the sink, the actress adds, “And I don’t care about it, I just drop it because I’m into washing my hands.”

“I like to scrub them really, really fast, but I’m going to lower them because sometimes I hit myself in the face,” she says, as Martin lowers his hands.

He then spread soap into Johnson’s hair, causing her to add, “Oh, and I like to wash my hair if it’s dirty because sometimes my dirty hair gets in the way.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one of the best ways to protect yourself from the coronavirus is to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Several A-listers have taken to social media to share videos of themselves washing their hands such as Neil Diamond, who reworked his classic, “Sweet Caroline” for the occasion.

Jimmy Fallon, Brandon Flowers and Mariah Carey also joined in sharing videos of themselves and their own techniques.

