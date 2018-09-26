Dakota Johnson Addresses Her Relationship with Chris Martin for First Time : 'I Am Very Happy'

Dakota Johnson isn’t saying much, but she does want to make sure people know she’s happy with boyfriend Chris Martin.

The actress, 28, and the Coldplay frontman, 41, have been quietly dating for almost a year without ever confirming their relationship. But in the latest cover story for Tatler, Johnson speaks — very briefly — for the first time about her musician love.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy,” Johnson says in the cover story, according to E! News.

The two were first spotted out together almost a year ago in October 2017 and have been seen having quiet date nights around L.A. and Malibu ever since.

The notoriously private couple have been showing more PDA lately. This summer they were spotted cuddling up to one another during a Radiohead concert and holding hands during a Malibu stroll.

Johnson and Martin also cemented their relationship with brand-new matching infinity symbol tattoos, debuting their new ink just a day apart from one another.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress showed hers off at the Venice Film Festival, where she’s promoting her new film Suspiria. Johnson arrived for a day of promotion on a chic river boat wearing a strapless white lace Dior dress that gave a clear of her new infinity tattoo above her left elbow.

Meanwhile, Martin, was spotted in L.A. one day prior with his new ink — located on his inner right arm — at a party for the clothing brand Outerknown.

What makes the stars’ new tatts even more noticeably coordinating is the fact that they both have double “XX” markings inside the infinity symbol.

A source told PEOPLE back in June that the couple was taking their relationship to the next level.

“For the past two weeks, they have spent a lot of time together,” the source said. “Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”