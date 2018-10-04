Dakota Johnson Is 'Happy' as She Turns 29 and Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Chris Martin

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have plenty of reasons to celebrate this October.

Not only does Johnson turn 29 on Thursday — the two also celebrate their one year anniversary together!

The actress and the musician, 41, first sparked gossip after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles and have steadily been getting serious ever since.

They’ve even gone on some of their most public dates over the summer, including an outing with Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren.

And in the latest cover story for Tatler, Johnson finally broke her silence about her musician love.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy,” Johnson said.

A source recently told PEOPLE of the couple, “Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

WATCH: Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin ‘Didn’t Leave Each Other’s Side’ During Fashionable Date Night

The pair proved how close they are by getting matching tattoos this summer. Both Johnson and Martin debuted the new ink in early September, with Johnson choosing to get the infinity symbol above her left elbow while Martin displayed his on his inner right arm. The tattoos are identical with double “XX” markings inside the infinity symbol.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Debut Matching Infinity Symbol Tattoos

But before the tattoo and PDA filled dates, Johnson and Martin gave indications that they were serious about the relationship.

About a month after they were first seen together, Johnson was photographed hanging out in the sound booth at Coldplay’s concert in Argentina. Fans in the crowd spotted the actress and excitedly posted pictures on social media as she hung out during the show.

Since then, the two have been spotted on dates around Malibu and Los Angeles and even arrived hand-in-hand to Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party in February. The two were seen holding hands as they caught up with Drew Barrymore outside the bash, which Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow also attended with her now-husband Brad Falchuk shortly after announcing their engagement.

Johnson has a history with musicians, having previously dated model/rocker Matthew Hitt. The two had been on and off for years, and were last seen together in 2016.