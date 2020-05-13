The two worked together on the 2019 indie movie The Peanut Butter Falcon

Dakota Johnson Believes Former Costar Shia LaBeouf Is the 'Greatest Actor of My Generation'

Dakota Johnson is reminiscing about her time working with fellow actor Shia LaBeouf.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, the 30-year-old actress shared that she thinks very highly of LaBeouf, who she worked with on the 2019 indie film The Peanut Butter Falcon.

The comedy-drama follows a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a nursing home and later befriends outlaw LaBeouf and his love interest, Johnson.

Since working with the actor, Johnson has admired LaBeouf's on-screen talents, though she joked to the outlet that she wouldn't admit her compliments of him face-to-face.

"I think Shia might be the greatest actor of my generation, which I wouldn't say to his face," she told Marie Claire.

The How to Be Single star has been candid about her relationship with LaBeouf in the past, last year telling Ellen DeGeneres about how close she felt to the star.

Image zoom Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson in The Peanut Butter Falcon Nigel Bluck/Signature/Kobal/Shutterstock

Asked about LaBeouf's arrest for public drunkenness while filming Falcon, Johnson shared the situation was "really kind of sad" and she felt "very protective of him."

The feeling between the two stars is mutual — when LaBeouf appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2019, he also gushed over the actress.

The actor, 33, was quite literally put in the hot seat by host DeGeneres when he was asked to eat a spicy ghost pepper before answering some burning questions.

During the rapid-fire interrogation, DeGeneres asked the Honey Boy actor to reveal his best onscreen kiss.