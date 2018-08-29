Watch Dakota Johnson Writhe Around on the Floor in Super Creepy Suspiria Clip

Dakota Johnson loses herself to the dance in a new clip from her buzzy horror film, Suspiria.

In the creepy footage, Tilda Swinton as dance teacher Madame Blanc, instructs her students, including Johnson’s Susie Bannion, to improvise a dance based on the theme of “rebirths.”

Susie proceeds to contort her body in strange ways and breathe heavily as Madame Blanc watches on, fascinated by her physicality. The scene then cuts to what appears to be the hand of a demon-like creature who seems to have control over Susie’s moves.

Johnson, 28, told Elle earlier this year that making the movie “f—ed me up so much that I had to go to therapy.”

Suspiria Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios

“We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other,” she said. “It was cold as sh–, and so dry.”

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) directs this remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic of the same name. The movie centers on Susie as she uncovers the terrifying secrets behind a world-famous dance company, headed by Madame Blanc.

The film world premieres at the Venice Film Festival this week before opening nationwide on November 2.