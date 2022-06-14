Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis star in Persuasion, which debuts on Netflix July 15

Dakota Johnson Is Caught Between Two Love Interests in First Trailer for Jane Austen's Persuasion

Dakota Johnson is caught in a love triangle.

The actress, 32, stars in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion as Anne Elliot, who has to decide whether to rekindle a romance with Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), the one who got away. According to the official synopsis, Anne must "choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

"Don't let anyone tell you how to live. Or who to love," Johnson says in the trailer, as her character breaks the fourth wall to speak to the audience.

Persuasion. (L to R) Nikki Amuka-Bird as Lady Russell, Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Persuasion. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022 Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

Persuasion — which was the last novel fully completed by Austen and published six months after her death in 1817 — also stars Henry Golding as Anne's other potential suitor, plus Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Ben Bailey-Smith, Yolanda Kettle, Nia Towle and Izuka Hoyle.

Persuasion. (L to R) Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot in Persuasion. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022 Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

Acclaimed theater director Carrie Cracknell is making her directorial debut with the movie, after directing Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge on Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life.

Johnson told Vogue back in December that making Persuasion was "so fun."

"Doing a Jane Austen film is the dream, and there are only a few of them so I feel incredibly lucky," she said at the time. "The cast is amazing and our director Carrie Cracknell is fantastic. I think they're still in the edit, but I'm so curious to see how it turns out."