St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, and Dakota Johnson star as hyper-realized versions of themselves in the metafictional psychological thriller The Nowhere Inn, premiering Sept. 17

Dakota Johnson and St. Vincent Make a Sex Tape with Carrie Brownstein's Help in The Nowhere Inn Trailer

St. Vincent is in good company as she makes her feature film debut.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 38, makes a sex tape with Dakota Johnson, directed by Carrie Brownstein, in the new trailer for her metafictional psychological thriller The Nowhere Inn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We want you to film us," Vincent (née Annie Clark) tells an uncomfortable Brownstein, 46, in the clip, as she and Johnson, 31, serve pin-up vibes in matching black lingerie.

The film is described as "a story of two close friends who attempt to wrestle the truth out of a complex subject before the hall of mirrors that is their artistic lives devours them completely."

Clark, Brownstein, and Johnson star as hyper-realized versions of themselves in the mockumentary, which sees Clark and Brownstein attempt to make a film about Clark's music persona St. Vincent. What begins as an authentic glimpse into the artist's life turns into something much more strange, offering a commentary on the bizarre nature of fame, while threatening to unravel their friendship.

The Daddy's Home artist opened up about performing under an alter ego to Interview Magazine in July. "To use a sports metaphor, it used to be that artists and performers were the football players, and the rest of us were watching from the stands. Now, all of us are on the field," Clark explained.

"We've heard this a thousand times, but social media has made it so that everybody is performing a version of themselves," she continued. "To your point, right now the focus in our industry is on performing authenticity, not otherworldliness."

From director Bill Benz and a screenplay by Clark and Brownstein, The Nowhere Inn made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020.