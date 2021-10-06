The Fifty Shades of Grey star celebrated her birthday alongside her mom and friends in a low-key dinner

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles as She Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday with Mom Melanie Griffith

Dakota Johnson rang in her 32nd birthday surrounded by her loved ones.

On Monday, the actress celebrated her birthday alongside her mother Melanie Griffith and a friend at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

The group laughed away as they enjoyed their dinner at a candlelit table outside.

Griffith, 64, shared a sweet black and white photograph of herself and Johnson on Instagram while celebrating her daughter's birthday.

"Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl! You are so full of love and magic and mystery♥️," Griffith wrote in the caption. "I love you with all of my heart."

Johnson's birthday this year was a much more low-key affair. For her 30th birthday, the actress celebrated alongside her boyfriend Chris Martin and several of her friends and family, including Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "Dakota had a huge birthday celebration and she seemed to have a wonderful time. You can tell that she is loved because so many of her friends showed up. Even Gwyneth was there."

Martin also surprised Johnson with a birthday cake in the shape of her dog Zeppelin that was decorated with sparklers.

"It was obvious that she loved it. She and Chris were very affectionate. They walked around the party hand in hand," says the source. "They were very cute."

In August, Johnson and her sister Stella Banderas were the ones to celebrate their mother's birthday with a cute balloon display reading "Mama" in her California home.