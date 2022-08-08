Dakota Johnson Seen in Paramedic Costume as She Films Intense Rescue Scene for 'Madame Web'

Dakota Johnson gave Marvel fans a glimpse of what to expect as she takes on the lead role of Julia Carpenter in the upcoming movie Madame Web.

The 32-year-old actress was seen this week on set in Boston wearing a New York City Fire Department paramedics uniform. In a video shared on Twitter, Johnson can be seen running towards an overturned vehicle on a highway.

Johnson stars in the film as Carpenter, the protégé of the original Madame Web, Cassandra Webb from the comic books.

The Spider-Man spinoff is centered around Madame Web, a mutant who has psychic sensory powers that allow her to predict the future of other superheroes in the universe.

Web will be the first female superhero in the Sony Pictures' MCU, according to Deadline.

In the comic books, Web is a blind, elderly woman who suffers from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder that forces her to use a life support system. She guides others rather than risking her own life in conflict.

Madame Web marks Johnson's first major franchise since Fifty Shades of Grey. Most recently, she starred in the critically acclaimed The Lost Daughter and Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner Cha Cha Real Smooth.

In March, it was confirmed that Sydney Sweeney would also be joining the cast, though it has not been revealed who she will play in the film.

The 24-year-old Euphoria actress shared an article about the starring role on Instagram. She simply captioned the post a spider emoji. When Johnson was cast in the upcoming film, she made a similar announcement on her Instagram along with a spider web emoji.

Sweeney recently starred in Euphoria, The White Lotus and is set to appear in the upcoming film, National Anthem.

Madame Web is scheduled to hit theatres on October 6, 2023.