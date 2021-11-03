Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin — who have kept their relationship private — have been linked since 2017

Dakota Johnson Says She and Chris Martin Are Squid Game Fans: 'It Is So Intense'

Though their relationship is kept mostly under wraps, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been doing what nearly all couples do: binging Netflix.

The 32-year-old actress revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she and the 44-year-old singer are fans of Squid Game, the Korean survival thriller that became Netflix's "biggest series launch ever" with 111 million viewers — surpassing Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton — last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is so intense," Johnson said. "It's confusingly f--- up because it's joyful at moments and then it's horrifying. And that's a really interesting combo."

Dakota Johnson Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

She told the outlet that she's spent a lot of time with Martin throughout the pandemic and it's been "great." The couple has been living together since October 2020 when the Coldplay frontman purchased a $12.5 million mansion in Malibu.

A source told PEOPLE in February that though Johnson "seemed like more of a city girl," she's grown to love her new lifestyle.

"She seems to enjoy [Malibu] as much as Chris does," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants."

Johnson and Martin first romantically linked in 2017 when they were spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles. Though they mostly keep their relationship private, they were spotted together on a romantic getaway in July soaking up the sun on a boat ride off the coast of Mallorca, Spain.

The actress told THR that for the most part, she's "figured out ways to evade [the paparazzi], and I'm not giving away my secrets," adding that it "truly it takes a lot to have a private life."

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson | Credit: BACKGRID

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Martin made a rare public display of love for his girlfriend by dedicating Coldplay's latest single with BTS, "My Universe," to her at the band's concert in London.

"This is about my universe, and she's here," he announced to the crowd as he pointed to Johnson who was on a balcony enjoying the show. In a clip captured by a fan on Instagram, the How to Be Single actress was then seen holding her hands together in admiration before she started to dance along to the tune.