Dakota Johnson Says It's 'Hard to Feel Totally Positive All Day' While in Isolation

Dakota Johnson is opening up about the state of her mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The High Note actress, who has been candid in the past about her struggles with depression, recently addressed how difficult it can be to stay positive as the world continues to grapple with the stress and isolation of the health crisis.

“You are at home, you’re not with your friends, you’re not with your family, you are not able to do the things that make you feel worthwhile or make you feel like you are doing something with your life or that you have a purpose,” Johnson, 30, said during an interview with Extra. “You’re kind of in this costume of depression.”

“It’s hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad right now,” she added, going on to note that although there’s only so much many are able to do at home, there are still ways to keep active that can make a big difference, like meditating, going on walks and “being kind to your body and your brain.”

As for how the actress is sending her time at home, Johnson says she’s been reading and “watching a lot of movies.”

Johnson recently shared that her mental health struggles began when she was a teenager.

"I’ve struggled with depression since I was young—since I was 15 or 14," she told Marie Claire, in an interview published earlier this month. "That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, 'Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.'"

"But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," she added. "I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem."

While practicing social distance, Johnson has also helped demonstrate how to properly wash your hands, while getting a little help from boyfriend Chris Martin.

After begging challenged to show off her hand-washing technique by pal Olivia Wilde, the actress walked her fans and followers through her tips, although it quickly became apparent that her hands were a bit too large for her frame, and actually belonged to the the Coldplay frontman, 43, who was standing behind her — and didn’t quite follow all of her steps.

“First I’m going to turn on the tap,” Johnson says in the video as Martin’s hands aimlessly reach for the knob causing water to splash in front of the actress.

Later, as Martin began spreading the soap to her hair, Johnson quipped, “Oh, and I like to wash my hair if it’s dirty because sometimes my dirty hair gets in the way.”

The High Note was set to premiere in theaters May 8, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, it will be released on digital platforms May 29.