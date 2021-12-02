Dakota Johnson Gave Olivia Colman Her First Tattoo After The Lost Daughter Cast Dance Party

"Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool. Or maybe it was my midlife crisis," Olivia Colman said of allowing Dakota Johnson to tattoo her

Dakota Johnson can add tattoo artist to her résumé!

The Lost Daughter star recently revealed to Town & Country that she inked her costar Olivia Colman after a dance party with the cast.

Johnson, 32, told the publication that after the October New York Film Festival screening of the film, which also stars Peter Sarsgaard, 50, the cast bonded at the Altro Paradiso in Soho with a rock-inspired playlist that included "a lot of Talking Heads, the Cranberries."

That same night, she also convinced Colman, 47, to let her give the actress her first stick-and-poke tattoo.

"Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool. Or maybe it was my midlife crisis," Colman shared.

As for the dance party that came beforehand, Johnson said that revelers were relishing in post-vaccine life. "The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you f------ rage," Johnson said.

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum revealed the cast's dance party tradition started at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado earlier this year. She said Netflix offered to pay for a cast dinner party, but The Lost Daughter writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal had something else in mind.

"Maggie was like, 'Instead of having a dinner, let's have a dance party,' " recalled Johnson.

The actress revealed cast and crew from other movies playing at the festival were also invited to the bash, including The Power of the Dog stars Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch and Johnson's former Fifty Shades of Grey costar Jamie Dornan.

Since its debut at film festivals, The Lost Daughter has generated a wave of awards buzz.

In fact, at the 31st Annual Gotham Awards, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, the movie won best feature, outstanding lead performance for Colman, plus two accolades for Gyllenhaal: best screenplay and the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director award, which is given to a director for their first feature film.

Adapted from Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name, The Lost Daughter stars Colman as a literature professor and mother of two grown daughters who goes on an extended vacation in Greece. While there, she encounters a vacationing family and a young mother who reminds her of her own dark experiences with parenthood.

"The film is about a lot of things, but one of the things that this film is about is how complicated it is to be a mother, so I don't think I could have really have explored those things and all of the complications without knowing that my family was taken care of," Gyllenhaal told PEOPLE at the Gotham Awards.