Dakota Johnson called the internet a "wild place" as she reacted to being brought up in online discourse about the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial

Dakota Johnson Reacts to Clip of Her and Johnny Depp Going Viral During Trial: 'Why Am I Involved?'

Dakota Johnson wants to be excluded from the narrative surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The Depp v. Heard case inspired a lot of online chatter over the course of the six-week long trial, including discussion over a resurfaced video of Johnson with Depp at the 2015 Venice Film Festival. (The trial concluded on June 1 with a verdict that mostly sided with Depp.)

In the viral video, in which the two are promoting their movie Black Mass at a panel, Depp appeared to have an aside onstage with Johnson, as he shows her his injured finger.

That severed finger tip, he testified in the Virginia courtroom, was allegedly caused by Heard during a fight they had in Australia in March 2015. Depp, 59, claimed then-wife Heard threw a vodka bottle at him and it shattered on his hand, though Heard, now 36, denied the accusation. She claimed that he sexually assaulted her with a bottle that night (which he denied), and that she later found him with a bleeding finger as he wrote on the walls with blood and paint.

Depp said his "mangled" right middle finger was left "funny-looking" after the incident.

A YouTube upload of the years-old video with the title "The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp…" has amassed over 4 million views. Johnson, 32, told Vanity Fair, in an interview published this week, that she doesn't recall that moment and didn't enjoy becoming part of the public discourse surrounding the court case.

"I was like, 'For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?' I don't remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don't let this go further," she said of the video resurfacing. "Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand?"

"I can't believe that people are watching [the trial] like it's a show. It's like it's a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It's so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f---ing weird. The internet is a wild, wild place," added Johnson.

Johnny Depp and Dakota Johnson Johnny Depp with Dakota Johnson in September 2015 | Credit: Luca Teuchmann/Getty

She also spoke about "cancel culture," saying, "What I struggle with in terms of cancel culture is the term 'cancel culture' — the whole concept behind canceling a human being, like they're an appointment. No person will not make mistakes in their life. The point of being alive is figuring it out. Hurting other people, harming other people is not okay. There are consequences for those actions."

"But the concept of the Twitterverse deciding if someone just all of a sudden doesn't exist anymore is horrifying, heartbreaking and wrong. I do think that it will pass," Johnson said. "I believe that people want to live in a better world, ultimately. Also, Twitter makes up like, what, 12 percent of the world? I mean, some of these people can't even spell."

The jury in the Depp v. Heard case awarded the actor more than $10 million in damages, finding that Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. The pair wed in February 2015 and she filed for divorce and a domestic violence restraining order in May 2016. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages on one of her three defamation countersuit claims.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Dakota Johnson Credit: JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty; Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty; Karwai Tang/Getty

Heard has said she plans to appeal the verdict, which she called a "setback" for women. She also said she stands by her testimony. Depp, meanwhile, said in a statement after the verdict that the jury "gave me my life back."

Depp has another separate trial coming up. Gregg Brooks, a location manager on one of Depp's movies City of Lies, accused the actor of punching him twice in the ribs after screaming at him on set in an alleged altercation on April 13, 2017. Brooks filed a civil complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court back in July 2018, and it's set to begin trial in July. Back in August 2018, Depp, who has denied the on-set assault claim, filed a response in which he claimed he feared for his own safety during the alleged incident.