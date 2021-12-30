Dakota Johnson on Her 'Private' Relationship with Chris Martin: 'We've Been Together for Quite a While'

Dakota Johnson is revealing rare details of her private relationship with boyfriend Chris Martin.

The Lost Daughter actress, 32, offered a glimpse into her romance with Martin, 44, in an interview with Elle UK. While she declined to spill specifics, Johnson said she and the Coldplay musician enjoy a "cozy" and "private" life together.

"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she told Elle. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

Chris Martin; Dakota Johnson Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Johnson and Martin have been dating since 2017, when they were first spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles that year. After three years of seeing each other, they moved in together and lived in Martin's Malibu mansion, which he recently sold only to purchase another home in the area.

Martin, who was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow and shares two children with her, has remained close to his ex-wife. He and Johnson have attended Sunday dinners with Paltrow and her husband in L.A., PEOPLE reported in February.

"It's obvious that everyone still gets along great," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Paltrow, 49, opened up about her relationship with Johnson in January 2020, telling Harper's Bazaar that she "loves" having Johnson in her life.

"I just adore her," she said at the time. "I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."

While Johnson and Martin have sparked engagement rumors in the past, the couple have not publicly shared any plans to tie the knot. Don Johnson, Dakota's father, was recently asked by Good Day New York if his daughter will marry Martin in the future.

He replied, "Oh god. I don't think much further than about the next seven or eight seconds."