Dakota Johnson Says She Was 'Congratulated' by 'a Lot of People' After False Pregnancy Report

Dakota Johnson may not be pregnant with boyfriend Chris Martin’s child, but that didn’t stop the well wishes from loved ones.

During an appearance on Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 29-year-old actress revealed that “a lot of people congratulated me” after false reports claimed she was expecting.

“The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas,” she said. “But not any babies.”

The confusion occurred on Sunday, when strands of pink and blue balloons were spotted at a get-together held at Martin’s house, leading to reports that the couple was having a sex reveal party.

However, it was all one big misunderstanding.

“It was my birthday, and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue and so then I was pregnant,” she teased. “I didn’t know that the balloons were going to be released. They were in an arch. But I guess that accidentally happened. One of the ends got let go.”

“[I got] a lot of attention,” she joked. “More than just having it being my birthday!”

A rep for Johnson previously confirmed that she is not pregnant to PEOPLE.

Johnson and Martin, 41, have been together for over a year. The two first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles.

The pair even went on some public dates this summer, including an outing with Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren.

The Bad Times at El Royale actress recently broke her silence about their relationship in the latest cover story for Tatler.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy,” Johnson said.

A source recently told PEOPLE of the couple, “Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

Martin was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years before splitting in 2014 and was linked to actress Annabelle Wallis in 2015. Paltrow and Martin share 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.

Johnson previously had an off-on relationship with model/rocker Matthew Hitt.