Dakota Johnson Makes Directorial Debut with Boyfriend Chris Martin's New Coldplay Music Video

Dakota Johnson just added a new skill to her resume.

On Friday, with the premiere of the new Coldplay music video for “Cry Cry Cry,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 30, marked her directorial debut (she co-directed the project with Cory Bailey). The Valentine’s Day release is even more fitting since Johnson made the romantic video with her boyfriend Chris Martin, the band’s frontman.

“Don’t want us to hurt each other / Or cause each other pain / Don’t want to fear what we don’t know / We’re in this together, baby / We’re as singing is to rain,” sings Martin, 42, in the video, serenading couples who perform intricate choreography on a dance floor.

Taking her talents behind the camera is something the star — who’s the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith — has worked toward for some time.

Earlier this week, the actress unveiled a new production company called TeaTime Pictures, which she co-founded with the mission to produce “refined, elevated, thought-provoking content across all genres.”

“TeaTime is a forward thinking and collaborative creative haven for likeminded artists,” she wrote on Instagram of the company, which produced the music video. “We aim to make great content with great people, for greatness sake! More soon. ⚡️”

RELATED: Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s Romance: ‘They’re Pretty Serious’

Image zoom Dakota Johnson Frazer Harrison/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Venturelli/WireImage

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Loves’ Ex Chris Martin’s Girlfriend Dakota Johnson: I ‘Adore Her’

Johnson and Martin first sparked dating rumors in October 2017 when they were spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles. The mostly private couple have kept their relationship strong ever since, with sources previously telling PEOPLE that they are “pretty serious.”

“They are very low-key together,” the insider said back in April. “… They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow — whom he share children Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with — gave her blessing to the couple in an interview last month, telling Harper’s Bazaar “I just adore her.”

“I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she said at the time. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”